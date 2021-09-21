Home  >  News

Longest COVID-19 surge? DOH adviser disagrees

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2021 11:12 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A local researcher describes the Philippines' recent COVID-19 infection spike as the country's longest coronavirus surge.

A government adviser, however, disagrees. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 21, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   longest COVID-19 surge   PH COVID-19 surge  