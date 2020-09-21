Home  >  News

Manila Bay sarado na muli matapos dayuhin nitong weekend

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 08:15 AM

Sarado na muli ang artificial white sand beach ng Manila Bay, Lunes, matapos itong dayuhin ng mga turista nitong weekend, kabilang na ang ilan na hindi nasunod ang protocols na layong iwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19. 

Guwardyado na ng mga pulis ang lugar para maipagpatuloy ang rehabilitasyon nito. 

Una nang nasibak ang commander ng Ermita police station dahil sa kabiguang mapatupad ang mga protocol kontra sa coronavirus nitong weekend, kabilang ang physical distancing at pagsusuot ng face mask. 

Panoorin dito ang buong ulat ni Lady Vicencio ng ABS-CBN News. 

TeleRadyo, Setyembre 21, 2020

