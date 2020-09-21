Manila Bay sarado na muli matapos dayuhin nitong weekend

Sarado na muli ang artificial white sand beach ng Manila Bay, Lunes, matapos itong dayuhin ng mga turista nitong weekend, kabilang na ang ilan na hindi nasunod ang protocols na layong iwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19.

Guwardyado na ng mga pulis ang lugar para maipagpatuloy ang rehabilitasyon nito.

The white sand beach at Manila Bay has been closed to the public this Monday as authorities continue the rehabilitation of the area. | via @lady_vicencio pic.twitter.com/GqpYXc9HQx