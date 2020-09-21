Home  >  News

DOH seeks price cap on COVID-19 swab tests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 10:36 PM

The Department of Health seeks a price cap for swab tests while the country's Food and Drug Administration vows to expedite the approval process for COVID-19 vaccines. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2020
