DOH seeks price cap on COVID-19 swab tests
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 21 2020 10:36 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, swab test price cap, FDA COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines
- /video/business/09/21/20/labor-group-says-at-least-200000-jobs-in-danger-if-eu-revokes-ph-tariff-perks
- /video/news/09/21/20/democracy-advocates-see-urgent-need-to-reject-historical-revisionism-of-marcos-dictatorship
- /video/news/09/21/20/palace-denies-ph-under-de-facto-martial-rule
- /video/news/09/21/20/cayetano-still-house-speaker-amid-rumors-of-coup
- /sports/09/21/20/cayetano-cautions-vs-student-athlete-training-during-covid-19-pandemic