Cop killed by robbers in P2-million heist

A policeman was killed by at least 4 robbers who stole some P2 million worth of cash and belongings from gold traders in Sta. Cruz, Manila this weekend, an official said Monday.

The victim PEMSgt. Roel Candido was driving a scooter and escorting the jewelry store owners who were on board a car when they were shot by the robbers, earlier media reports said.

"He was there in the wrong time, in the wrong place kaya naging collateral damage itong ating pulis," said Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda.

Investigators will talk to 4 other victims who are recovering from their injuries at the hospital and will check surveillance videos to identify the robbers, Miranda told TeleRadyo.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 21, 2020