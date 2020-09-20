Home  >  News

460 lumabag ng Navotas quarantine nitong weekend

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 07:49 AM

Umabot sa 469 na indibidwal ang nahuling lumalabag sa quarantine protocols sa Navotas City nitong weekend, sabi ng mga lokal na awtoridad. 

Ayon sa pinakahuling tala ng Navotas PNP at Navotas Task Force Disiplina, kasama sa violators ang mga sumusunod: 

- 223 na walang suot na face mask o hindi maayos ang paggamit nito; 
- 227 na lumabag sa curfew, kung saan 107 sa mga ito ang mga menor de edad;
- 12 na hindi sumunod sa physical distancing; at 
- 5 uminom ng alak sa pampublikong lugar.

Ang mahuhuling lumabag sa mga nasabing protocols ay maaaring magmulta mula P1,000 sa first offense hanggang P4,000 o pagkakakulong sa 4th offense. 

Mayroong 295 active COVID-19 cases sa lungsod. 

TeleRadyo, Setyembre 21, 2020 

