'Kawawa ang PAO': Gov't lawyer who prepared activists' affidavits in hotseat

The Public Attorney's Office is in the hotseat after 2 activists refuted affidavits they allegedly signed signifying that they were leaving the communist movement.

Environmentalists Jhed Reiyana Tamano and Jonila Castro claimed in Tuesday morning's press conference organized by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict that they were abducted and threatened by soldiers, contrary to reports that they voluntarily surrendered.

Tamano, a coordinator of the Ecumenical Bishops Forum, said that she and Castro were walking on the road on September 2 when they were grabbed.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers earlier said those responsible for the illegal arrest and detention should be held accountable.

In an interview, PAO chief Persida Acosta insisted the 2 activists wrote their affidavits in longhand even before a PAO lawyer from Norzagaray interviewed them.

"Eh may sulat kamay sila, paanong tatakutin ng PAO? Inabutan lang sila.

Nagiging style bulok na ng ibang nag-a-affidavit na pag-gustong mag-recant ay ituturo si PAO, kawawa naman 'yung mga PAO natin," she said.

She said the PAO lawyer interviewed the 2 in a closed-door meeting to verify the contents of their affidavits.

"Tiniyak ng PAO na 'yung laman nitong sulay kamay ay 'yung nasa puso nila. Nag-interview siya, ipinaulit-ulit niya yung mga sinasabi ng dalawa.

Ang pakiramdam namin, itong dalawang ito ay may kinakatakutan na may gumanti sa kanila kaya nag-recant," she added.

She noted that since 2001, a total of 3,733 former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF including their immediate family members have been reintegrated into society through Task Force Balik-Loob.

"Buhay pa silang lahat. 'Yung PAO naka-tie up sa Task Force Balik-Loob ng gobyerno," she said.