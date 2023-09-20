Home  >  News

Gastos ng confidential funds dokumentado: Ombudsman

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2023 09:14 PM

Natutok pa rin sa isyu ng confidential funds ang ikalawang araw ng plenary deliberations ng pambansang budget para sa 2024 sa Kamara. Tiniyak naman ng Office of the Ombudsman na kahit walang resibo, dokumentado pa rin ang mga pinagkagastusan ng confidential funds. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 20 Setyembre 2023. 

