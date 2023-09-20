Watch more on iWantTFC

Naranasan mo na bang umakyat sa tinatawag nilang "footbridge to heaven"?

Dati pa umaani ng batikos ang kontrobersiyal na footbridge sa EDSA-Kamuning sa Quezon City matapos itong magbukas noong Nobyembre 2018. Ayon sa mga pedestrian, nakakapanghina ng tuhod ang taas ng footbridge.

Pati ang Consul General Dirk Janssen ng the Netherlands sa konsulado sa San Francisco ay bumatikos na rin sa disenyo ng footbridge.

Ayon kay Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Atty. Romando "Don" Artes, kinailangan nilang maglagay ng footbridge sa lugar dahil marami nang tumatawid doon at nasasagasaan. "May mga namatay na, may mga bodily injured," ani Artes.

Aniya, unang naglagay ng bakuran ang MMDA sa lugar pero hindi pa rin ito umubra.

"Binakuran po namin 'yan. Eh every month nagre-repair kami kasi sinisira kaya ang ginawa na lang namin para masikil 'yung ganu'ng practice ay tinibayan namin 'yung bakod. At the same time, naglagay kami ng footbridge," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Aminado naman si Artes na may "design challenge" ang footbridge dahil kailangan may ilang metrong clearance ang footbridge sa MRT station.

"May MRT station na may required clearance kaya sobrang taas. Kaya hindi talaga siya friendly sa mga PWD (persons with disability). Naki-criticize kami kasi mahirap tawirin," dagdag niya.

Para kay Artes, simple lang naman ang pagpipilian - tumawid sa tamang tawiran o makipagpatintero kay kamatayan.