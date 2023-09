Watch more on iWantTFC

Several senators reacted Wednesday (September 20) to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means report on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), which recommended banning them from the country.

Among those who weighed in on the matter were Senators Risa Hontiveros and Christopher "Bong" Go. Sen. Imee Marcos, meanwhile, said she would have to clarify details of the report before she can give a stand on the issue.

(Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News)