No Filipinos hurt in Taiwan quakes: MECO

MANILA – No Filipinos were hurt in the strong quakes that rocked Taiwan over the weekend, a Philippine government official said Tuesday.

“Ang daming nasirang bahay, ang daming nagcollapse na building, meron mga na-derail na mga railways, andaming kwan talaga, mga nasira, pero thank God, wala kahit isang Pilipino o OFW ang natamaan o na-casualty,” said Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Silvestre Bello III.

(Homes were destroyed, buildings collapsed, trains were derailed, there was so much damage all around, but no Filipino became a casualty.)

Bello said the Department of Migrant Workers is the main agency responsible for helping Filipinos in Thailand.

He added, however, that they are also ready to help Filipinos who may have been affected by the quake.

“We are always ready and we will continue to coordinate with the DMW in extending assistance to any overseas Filipino worker who may be a casualty of this earthquake incident.”

Two Taiwan-based Filipinos who spoke with ABS-CBN News had earlier said that they were unfazed after a magnitude 6.8 quake jolted Taiwan's southeastern coast on Sunday.

--ANC, 20 September 2022