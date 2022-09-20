Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. humarap sa New York Stock Exchange forum

Posted at Sep 20 2022 07:59 PM

Dumalo si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa forum sa New York Stock Exchange kung saan nang-engganyo siya ng mga negosyante na mamuhunan sa Pilipinas. Naghahanda na rin si Marcos sa paghaharap sa United Nations General Assembly. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Setyembre 2022. 
 

