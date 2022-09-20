Home > News Ilang SPED teacher nangangamba matapos 'di pondohan ang programa sa 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2022 08:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Nangangamba ang ilang guro ng special education program matapos silang hindi bigyan ng Department of Budget and Management ng pondo para sa susunod na taon. Sa kabila nito, tinitiyak ng Department of Education na gagawa ito ng paraan para hindi ma-zero budget ang programa. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Setyembre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news special education education Department of Education Department of Budget and Management National Expenditure Program SPED /news/09/20/22/committee-report-sa-sugar-order-no-4-sumalang-sa-interpellation-sa-senado/sports/09/20/22/pvl-4-teams-name-imports-for-reinforced-conference/news/09/20/22/lawmakers-seek-to-increase-chrs-funding-for-2023/news/09/20/22/arta-to-reach-out-to-ombudsman-after-abolition-call-solon/video/overseas/09/20/22/ilang-pinoy-nakibahagi-sa-state-funeral-ni-queen-elizabeth-ii