Nangangamba ang ilang guro ng special education program matapos silang hindi bigyan ng Department of Budget and Management ng pondo para sa susunod na taon. Sa kabila nito, tinitiyak ng Department of Education na gagawa ito ng paraan para hindi ma-zero budget ang programa. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Setyembre 2022