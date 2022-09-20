Home  >  News

Ilang SPED teacher nangangamba matapos 'di pondohan ang programa sa 2023

Posted at Sep 20 2022 08:30 PM

Nangangamba ang ilang guro ng special education program matapos silang hindi bigyan ng Department of Budget and Management ng pondo para sa susunod na taon. Sa kabila nito, tinitiyak ng Department of Education na gagawa ito ng paraan para hindi ma-zero budget ang programa. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Setyembre 2022

