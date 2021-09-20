Home  >  News

Pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes approved

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 11:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government finally allows limited face-to-face classes. Education officials are imposing strict conditions to ensure students' safety. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Department of Education   DepEd   face-to-face classes   education  