Watch more on iWantTFC

MANLA - The low pressure area off Subic is unlikely to strengthen and is moving away from the country on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

It was last estimated 280 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

"Bagamat maliit ang tsansa nitong maging bagyo, patuloy tayong magmomonitor," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although it has a small chance of becoming a storm, we will continue to monitor it.)

MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Mindanao and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and ITCZ, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms, it said.