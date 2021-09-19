LPA off Subic to dampen S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2021 06:46 AM
Teleradyo, weather, weather top, PAGASA, LPA, low pressure area
- /news/09/20/21/ex-dswd-chief-soliman-believed-in-the-filipinos-deles
- /entertainment/09/20/21/royals-underdogs-friends-and-baby-yoda-its-time-for-the-emmys
- /entertainment/09/20/21/shang-chi-runs-rings-around-box-office-competition
- /video/life/09/20/21/throwback-collecting-coins-for-his-eye
- /news/09/20/21/qc-nagsagawa-ng-clean-up-operations-sa-mga-creek