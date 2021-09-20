Home  >  News

Kaltas sa 2022 budget ng public hospitals kinondena ng health workers

Posted at Sep 20 2021 07:29 PM

Umaalma ang health workers sa panukalang budget ng Department of Budget and Management para sa 2022. Kinaltasan kasi ang pondo ng mga pampublikong ospital at wala ring inilaan para sa kanilang COVID-19 benefits. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 20 Setyembre 2021

