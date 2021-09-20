Watch more on iWantTFC

Umaalma ang health workers sa panukalang budget ng Department of Budget and Management para sa 2022. Kinaltasan kasi ang pondo ng mga pampublikong ospital at wala ring inilaan para sa kanilang COVID-19 benefits. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 20 Setyembre 2021