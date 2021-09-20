Kaltas sa 2022 budget ng public hospitals kinondena ng health workers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2021 07:29 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, TV PATROL TOP, Covid-19, coronavirus
- /entertainment/09/20/21/backspacer-transforms-from-indie-shop-to-growing-opm-label
- /news/09/20/21/109-pass-sept-2021-respiratory-therapist-board-exam
- /video/news/09/20/21/mga-taga-gobyerno-walang-hazard-pay-sa-covid-19-alerts-1-4
- /entertainment/09/20/21/how-monica-said-masarap-ba-ang-asawa-ko-in-english
- /overseas/09/20/21/afghan-women-outraged-by-new-taliban-restrictions