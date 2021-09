Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang denied on Monday the government would implement nationwide by October 1 a new alert level system, which government hoped could better contain COVID-19 outbreaks and spur business activity.

The 5-level alert system accompanied by granular lockdowns is being tested in Metro Manila until Sept. 30 or next Thursday.

"Ito po ay pilot pa lang po. Hindi pa po ito mai-implement on a nationwide basis pagdating po ng Oktubre," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(This is just a pilot. This will not be implemented yet on a nationwide basis come October.)

The Alert Level 4 over Metro Manila has allowed outdoor dining at 30-percent capacity, while indoor dining is limited to small groups of fully immunized people.

Religious gatherings and personal care services are allowed also at up to 30 percent of the capacity of the venue.

Government has yet to receive negative reports from some 170 areas under granular lockdowns in the capital region, Roque said in a press briefing.

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.3 million coronavirus infections, including about 36,000 deaths overall.

— With a report from Reuters