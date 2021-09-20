Home  >  News

Duterte's allies take aim at PH Red Cross over COVID-19 tests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 11:16 PM | Updated as of Sep 20 2021 11:38 PM

House lawmakers allied with President Rodrigo Duterte doubled down on his criticism of senators probing alleged corruption in the government's pandemic purchases.

The congressmen focused a critical eye on the Philippine Red Cross, led by chief Senate prober and Duterte's latest foe, Richard Gordon. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2021
 
