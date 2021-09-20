Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday it was coordinating with authorities to look into a Facebook group where students shared test answers.

Several media outlets earlier reported of the "Online Kopyahan" Facebook group, where students shared answers to their modules and other learning materials.

The online community has since been deleted but at one point, it had over 600,000 members.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the DepEd would not tolerate cheating in distance learning.

"We will take steps and we are already in touch with the appropriate authorities," she said at the Palace briefing.

In April, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the DepEd to ramp up efforts to stop various forms of cheating in distance learning.

Under the distance learning program, students study from their homes via printed and digital modules, online classes, TV, and radio.

A recent survey from Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality and Relevant Education found that most students believe they "learned less" under distance learning.