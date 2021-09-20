Home  >  News

Comelec: PDP-Laban fielding 2 presidential bets in 2022 'possible'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 11:55 PM

The Philippine poll body said it could allow two factions of the ruling PDP-Laban party to field their separate presidential bets next year. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2021
 
