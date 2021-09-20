Comelec: PDP-Laban fielding 2 presidential bets in 2022 'possible'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2021 11:55 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PDP-Laban, Halalan 2022, 2022 elections, Comelec, Commission on Elections
- /video/news/09/20/21/ph-detects-319-more-covid-19-delta-variant-cases
- /video/news/09/20/21/govt-officials-pharmally-defend-supplies-deal
- /video/news/09/20/21/pilot-implementation-of-limited-face-to-face-classes-approved
- /video/news/09/20/21/dutertes-allies-take-aim-at-ph-red-cross-senate
- /news/09/20/21/qc-to-open-37000-online-slots-for-covid-19-jabs