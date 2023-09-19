Home  >  News

VP Duterte's confidential fund sparks heated debate in House

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2023 10:57 PM

The legality of the Philippine vice president's 2022 confidential fund sparked a heated discussion in the House of Representative during the first day of plenary debates on the proposed P5.7 trillion budget for 2024. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2023
