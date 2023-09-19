Surrendered or abducted? Activist says Tamano, Castro should be believed
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 19 2023 07:23 PM | Updated as of Sep 19 2023 07:25 PM
ANC, ANC promo
- /business/09/19/23/econ-managers-assure-funding-for-free-college-tuition-quimbo
- /entertainment/09/19/23/claudine-barretto-reacts-to-rumored-movie-with-judy-ann-santos
- /news/09/19/23/panukalang-i-expand-ang-centenarians-law-lusot-sa-2nd-reading-sa-senado
- /entertainment/09/19/23/seth-fedelin-on-good-reception-for-fractured-nabunutan-ng-tinik
- /news/09/19/23/lalaking-papasok-sa-camp-crame-na-may-dalang-11-baril-inaresto