A sudden turn of events at a government-sponsored press conference to present two environment activists who had earlier gone missing.

They accused the military and police of abducting them and forcing them to make false statements.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) said it felt betrayed by the pair. The group said the press conference was organized with only the best of intentions in mind for the two activists. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2023