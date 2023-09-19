Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. says P20 per kilo rice still possible

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2023 11:04 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes he can still fulfill his campaign promise to bring down rice prices to P20 per kilo. 

But an advocacy group thinks P34 pesos is the lowest it can go. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2023
