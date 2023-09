Ex-employer of Elvie Vergara cited in contempt after 'inconsistent' statements

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Tuesday cited in contempt the former employer of Elvie Vergara, the kasambahay who sustained several injuries after years of alleged maltreatment.

France Ruiz and her family were accused of torturing Vergara to the point that the victim was blinded due to her injuries. During the September 19 Senate hearing, Ruiz repeatedly denied abusing the maid as she accused 2 other individuals of hurting the victim.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada made the motion to cite Ruiz in contempt, saying he wants to detain Ruiz at the Pasay City Jail due to her "inconsistent" statements.

— Report from Sherrie Ann Torres and Jauhn Villaruel, ABS-CBN News