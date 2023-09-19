Watch more on iWantTFC

The stepfather of Jhed Tamano, one of the two environmental activists who were allegedly abducted by the military, backed authorities' claims that his daughter surrendered to the military.

According to Enrique Manalastas, he and Tamano's mother were with her and Jonila Castro when they surrendered and signed their affidavits.

He said he was also surprised when Tamano and Castro said they were abducted, since they were able to talk to the pair, who said they surrendered because they already miss their families.

"Nandoon kami sa kampo ng militar, inimbitahan nila kami, para ma-witness 'yung pagdating ng mga bata. Kinausap namin 'yung mga bata, kinamusta namin sila, okay naman daw sila, na sila daw ay nalulungkot na," Manalastas said, adding that Castro also admitted that she is a member of the New People's Army (NPA).

"Kaya nabigla kami na biglang ganyan 'yung sasabihin nila, kasi ano 'yun, hinikayat lang niya si Jhed para magsinungaling initially sa awtoridad, para makagawa lang ng ganitong isyu," he added.

Tamano, a coordinator of the Ecumenical Bishops Forum, and Casto, a member of AKAP Ka Manila Bay, went missing early September. They were later reported to be in police custody.

On Tuesday, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict organized a press conference and presented the two activists, who said they had been abducted and coerced into signing affidavits.