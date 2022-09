Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos in Taiwan were unfazed after a magnitude 6.8 quake jolted Taiwan's southeastern coast on Sunday.

Sheila Sabuero Hsu, a Filipina in Pingtung County, said two strong earthquakes rocked Taiwan over the weekend. A 6.6-magnitude quake had hit the same region on Saturday.

"Malakas talaga, yumanig siya sa buong Taiwan. Pati doon sa bandang Taipei umabot din doon. Parang dinuduyan yung bahay," she told TeleRadyo.

At least one building that hosted a convenience store on the ground floor in Yuli town collapsed during the quake.

Filipino Amado Salvador Jr., a factory worker in Tainan City, said he was at work when the earthquake struck.

"Nasa trabaho po ako, nasa makina ako. Akala ko high blood ako dahil umiikot paningin ko, yun pala lumilindol na," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Silvestre Bello III said there were no reported Filipino casualties after the twin quakes.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

The mountainous island sits on the "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. With Agence France-Presse