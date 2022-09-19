Home > News Marcos arrives in US for UN General Assembly address ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is making his first visit to the US in years. He is scheduled to speak before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos United Nations UN UN General Assembly /entertainment/09/20/22/watch-maymay-shows-sexy-side-in-slay-teaser/overseas/09/20/22/queen-elizabeth-iis-coffin-lowered-into-royal-vault/video/overseas/09/20/22/britain-world-bid-farewell-to-queen-elizabeth-ii/video/life/09/19/22/balikan-industriya-ng-retoke-at-sex-change-sa-thailand/life/09/19/22/how-to-trick-your-brain-to-stop-worrying-overthinking