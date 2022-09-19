Home  >  News

Marcos arrives in US for UN General Assembly address

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:34 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is making his first visit to the US in years. He is scheduled to speak before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022
