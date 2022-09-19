Home  >  News

Lalaking nangholdap ng taxi driver arestado sa Maynila

Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 08:58 AM

Inaresto ang isang lalaki na nangholdap ng isang taxi driver sa A Bonifacio sa Maynila Linggo ng madaling araw.

Sa inisyal na imbestigasyon, sa Caloocan pinara ng suspek ang biktima at nagpapahatid sa Quezon City hanggang sa magdeklara ng holdup sa Maynila.

Mabuti na lang nagkaroon ng pagkakataon na makababa ng minamanehong taxi ang biktimang driver habang hinoholdap siya ng suspek. Sa pagbaba ng biktima tuluyan nang tinangay ng suspek ang kanyang taxi.

Tiyempo namang may dumaan na naka motor sa lugar na siya namang naghatid sa biktima sa pinakamalapit na police checkpoint sa may North Cemetery.

Pagdating sa checkpoint agad siyang nagsumbong sa mga pulis na naka poste doon.

Ikinasa ng awtoridad ang hot pursuit operation at hinabol ang suspek.

Inabutan nila ito sa stoplight sa bahagi ng Blumentritt at agad naharangan ng mga nakamotorsiklong pulis.

Nakuha mula sa suspek ang patalim na ginamit sa panghoholdap.

