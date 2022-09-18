Habagat to affect parts of Luzon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The southwest monsoon or habagat continues to prevail over the western sections of central and southern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands may face cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in these areas, according to the state weather bureau.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 19 September 2022