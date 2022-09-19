Home  >  News

Expert not expecting COVID-19 pandemic in PH to end in next few months

Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:36 PM

US President Joe Biden proclaimed the end of the COVID pandemic in the US even without an official declaration by the World Health Organization. A health expert in the Philippines believes the end of the crisis is not yet within reach. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022
