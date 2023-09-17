Home  >  News

Saan aabot ang P1,000 mo? Carrots, patatas nasa P200/kg na

Posted at Sep 18 2023 07:06 AM

Muling tumaas ang presyo ng ilang mga pangunahing bilihin partikular ang gulay. Ang siling labuyo na umabot sa P600-P700 ang kilo noong nakaraang linggo, ngayon ay nasa P700-P800 kada kilo na ang bentahan sa Murphy Market. 

Ang carrots at patatas ay nasa P200 kada kilo na ngayon. 

Medyo bumaba naman ang presyo ng kamatis sa P150/kilo kumpara sa dating P200 a kilo. 

Wala na ring mabili na P41 o P45 per kilo na bigas dahil hirap na ang ilang tindero na makabili ng bigas sa mas murang halaga. 

