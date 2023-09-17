No storms spotted for next 2-3 days: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Good news, Kapamilya! Weather bureau PAGASA is presently not monitoring any weather disturbance that would have a direct effect on the country for the next 3 days.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said weather in Metro Manila, Luzon and the Visayas will remain hot in the morning and afternoon with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in the evening.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone continues to affect Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.