Mga mangingisda sa Scarborough Shoal dinidiskartehan ang 'pagharang' ng China vessels

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:40 PM

Malaki ang epekto sa kabuhayan ng mga mangingisda sa Masinloc, Zambales na hindi na sila makapangisda sa loob ng Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal. Hinaharang at tinataboy sila ng mga barko ng China na nagbabantay sa bukana at loob ng bahura. Nagpapatrolya naman sa lugar ang Philippine Coast Guard pero walang permanenteng nakabantay na barko ng Pilipinas doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Setyembre 2023. 
 

