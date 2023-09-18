Filipino fisherfolk unable to fish in Scarborough Shoal due to Chinese vessels
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:48 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /video/news/09/18/23/marcos-admin-urged-to-file-case-vs-china-over-environmental-damage
- /video/news/09/18/23/mga-mangingisda-sa-scarborough-shoal-dinidiskartehan-ang-mga-harang
- /video/news/09/18/23/corals-nadurog-isda-nawala-sa-rozul-reef-escoda-shoal-pcg
- /video/news/09/18/23/400-bata-nabenepisyuhan-ng-libreng-tuli-sa-oriental-mindoro
- /video/life/09/18/23/watch-this-college-student-feeds-strays-using-rc-cars