Filipino fisherfolk unable to fish in Scarborough Shoal due to Chinese vessels

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:48 PM

Fisherfolk from the Philippine province of Zambales blamed Chinese vessels for blocking access to their fishing grounds at the Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard admitted it is difficult for them to maintain continuous patrols there. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 18, 2023
