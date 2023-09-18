Home  >  News

Corals nadurog, isda nawala sa Rozul Reef, Escoda Shoal: PCG

Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:39 PM

Isinusulong ng isa sa mga lumaban sa 2016 arbitral award ng Pilipinas ang paghahain ng panibagong kaso sa International Court para sa danyos laban sa China. Kinumpirma naman ng Philippine Coast Guard ang pagkasira ng corals at pagkawala ng mga isda at buhay na yamang dagat sa Rozul Reef, pati na sa Escoda Shoal matapos magsagawa ng underwater survey. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Setyembre 2023. 

