400 bata nabenepisyuhan ng 'Libreng Tuli' sa Oriental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:35 PM

Mahigit 400 bata ang nabenepisyuhan ng proyektong "Libreng Tuli" sa Pola, Oriental Mindoro. Naging katuwang ng lokal na pamahalaan sa programang ito ang ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadete Sembrano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Setyembre 2023. 

