17 mag-aaral isinugod sa ospital dahil umano sa init ng panahon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 06:53 PM

Umabot sa 17 na estudyante ng Yapang National High School sa Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro ang isinugod sa ospital matapos silang sunod-sunod na mawalan ng malay.

Hinihinalang ang matinding init ng panahon ang dahilan ng pagkawala ng malay ng mga mag-aaral, ayon kay Sablayan MDRRMO Hear Arcis Canillo.

(Ulat ni Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News)

