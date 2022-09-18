Home  >  News

Plano sa ekonomiya, food security ilalahad ni Marcos sa UN

Posted at Sep 18 2022 07:42 PM

Tumulak na papuntang Amerika si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr para humarap sa United Nations General Assembly sa New York at sa iba pang pakikipagpulong. Muli namang itinalagang officer-in-charge si Vice President Sara Duterte. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 18 Setyembre 2022

