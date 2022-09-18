Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sa pag-alis ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marocs Jr. patungong Amerika, mainit pa ring pinag-uusapan ang pagbibitiw ni Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez at pagtalaga sa kaniya sa binuhay na posisyong presidential chief of staff. Pero kinontra ni Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile ang pagbuo ng Office of the Presidential Chief of Staff sa isang memorandum na isinumite sa pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 18 Setyembre 2022