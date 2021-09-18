Home  >  News

Ilang LGUs nakahanda para sa COVID-19 vaccination registration ng mga bata

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2021 08:09 PM

Nakamit na ng ilang lungsod na mabakunahan kontra COVID-19 ang kanilang target adult population, kaya nakahanda na ang ibang lokal na pamahalaan sa pagpaparehistro ng mga menor de edad na magpapabkuna kontra COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 18 Setyembre 2021.

