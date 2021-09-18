Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Local government's role in clearing the streets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2021 08:19 AM

"Failon Ngayon" examines the responsibility of local government units in orderliness on the streets and other public spaces in this throwback episode. A closer look on this was prompted by President Rodrigo Duterte's directive and threat to suspend LGU leaders unable to clean their areas of jurisdiction.
