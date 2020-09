Promotion for mañanita cop Sinas is PNP chief's prerogative: Eleazar

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The promotion of a general involved in a mañanita that allegedly violated the pandemic lockdown is up to the head of the Philippine National Police, his second-in-command said Friday.

PNP Chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan earlier said Metro Manila police head Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas "deserves" a promotion despite holding a birthday party that went viral on social media for violating quarantine rules.

“That is the prerogative of the Chief PNP. He is the head of our organization. Mas alam niya kung sino ang dapat mag-occupy noon," said PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sack Sinas, even while Luzon was, at the time, still under strict lockdown.

Sinas in July also made headlines over his viral confrontation with the family of a retired officer that he and his men asked to leave from a government compound in Taguig City.



Cascolan said he earlier reshuffled 11 or 12 PNP officials due to the retirement of some of their colleagues. He said he also transferred 2 or 3 officers so he could put “the right person for the right job.”



“When somebody retires, talagang may movement iyan, lalo na kung ang posisyon niya ay occupying 2 stars… Iyong 1-star may pupunta doon and doon na ngayon puwedeng magkaroon ng reshuffle,” Eleazar told ANC.

(When somebody retires, there will be a movement of personnel, especially if the position is occupied by a 2-star general. A 1-star general will take his place and that could lead to a reshuffle.)

