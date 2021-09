Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The first day that the new COVID-19 alert level system was carried out in Metro Manila was "generally peaceful," the Philippine National Police said Friday.

"As a whole, nakita natin naging maayos naman itong implementasyon na ito," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told Teleradyo.

(As a whole, we saw the implementation went well.)

On Thursday, the capital region, home to about 13.5 million people, shifted to Alert Level 4 under the country's new lockdown scheme that allows for greater economic activity.

Under the new guidelines, granular lockdowns will be enforced in a certain area for at least 2 weeks.

However, Eleazar noted that some 11,808 persons broke minimum health and safety protocols on Thursday.

Of the total number of violators, he said 55 percent were warned, 38 percent were fined and 7 percent were charged.