Watch more on iWantTFC

Government said on Friday it was eyeing to expand the soft launch of the digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate to 4 more regions.

The VaxCertPH is currently limited to Metro Manila and Baguio City residents who are outbound migrant workers and travelers.

"Maayos naman ‘yong ating soft launch. Nakakasumite naman ‘yong mga LGUs natin ng kanilang datos, pero inaayos natin ‘yong quality of data," said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

(Our soft launch is going well. Our LGUs are able to submit their data, but we are fixing the quality of the data.)

Some errors in encoding prevent the system from generating the vaccination certificates or lead to an error message in loading the online portal, he said.



"Once this is fully completed by the various local government units, puwede na po natin itong buksan para sa ibang mga tao," Malaya said in a televised public briefing.

"Eventually, ang plano po namin ay ma-launch na rin ito sa Region 3, Region 4, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao," he continued.

(Once this is fully completed by the various local government units, we can open it to other people. Eventually, our plan is to launch it in Central Luzon, Region 4, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao.)



The official advised the public, "Antabayanan lang po muna ng ating mga kababayan kasi nga right now, we’re fixing the bugs in the system dahil bago po itong sistema and there are many moving parts."

"But we are working very hard to ensure na itong sistemang ito will be fully operational," he said.

(Our compatriots should just wait for now because we're fixing the bugs in the system because it is new and there are many moving parts. But we are working very hard to ensure that this system will be fully operational.)

Battling one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, the Philippines has tallied some 2.2 million infections and 36,000 deaths.

At least 17.6 million of the country's 109 million people have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus so far, leaving millions still vulnerable.