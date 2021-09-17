Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nahanap na ang dalawang bilanggong tumakas sa custodial facility ng Southern Police District.

Miyerkoles nang mangyari ang pagtakas nila Randy Malang, 34-anyos at Gerald Daroy, 27.

Ayon kay Police Lt. Col. Dionelle Brannon ng Delpan Police Station, sinira ng dalawang suspek ang kandado ng kanilang selda para makatakas.

Nakatanggap ng impormasyon kahapon ang Delpan Police Station sa Maynila na nasa Tondo lang ang dalawa kung saan sila parehong residente.

Inabutan sila ng mga pulis sa kanto ng Road 10 at Herbosa Street at agad inaresto.

Nitong Agosto lang, nahuli sa entrapment operation ng SPD Special Operations Unit sina Malang at Daroy dahil sa pagiging miyembro umano ng robbery gang at suspek sa pagnanakaw sa isang bahay sa Pasay at maging sa Muntinlupa.

Pareho silang may kasong robbery extortion, illegal possession of firearm at illegal possession of explosives.

Ibinigay na sa kustodiya ng SPD-DSOU ang dalawang suspek.

- TeleRadyo 17 Setyembre 2021

