Why do products need FDA approval?

The Food and Drug Administration this week advised the public to refrain from buying a popular liver spread due to lack of registration. But why do processed food products need the agency’s seal of approval?

The FDA tests the “stability” of a product and its ingredients, the agency’s Director General Eric Domingo said Friday.

“Kailangan po kasi makita natin kung paano natin mati-trace ang produkt kung magkaproblema, saan po iyon mga batch number for the safety lang po ng mga mamimili,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(We need to see how we can trace the product if there’s a problem, where a certain batch will go, for the safety of our consumers.)

The FDA in 2009 got its mandate to register processed foods, which was previously a task of the agriculture department and its meat inspection unit, said Domingo.

Recently, an FDA agent noticed that Reno Liver Spread was not in the agency’s records, he said.



“Pati po ako nagulat nang dumating ang initial report n’yan noong isang buwan. Sabi ko nga, mas matanda pa ata sa akin ang brand na ‘to, sigurado ba kayo? Ini-double check, ini-triple check naman po, talagang wala siya sa record ng FDA,” said the official.

(Even I was surprised when the initial report on that came last month. I said, this brand is perhaps older than me, are you sure? We double checked, triple checked, it really wasn’t in FDA’s record.)

“Itong recall, hindi naman po dahil nagkaroon ng safety alarm or mayroong nagreklamo na nalason,” he added.

(This recall was not because there was a safety alarm or complaint of poisoning.)

Reno’s maker will be given a chance to explain the lapse and register the product, he said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 17, 2020