Home  >  News

PH suspends reduced physical distancing policy in public transportation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2020 11:04 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine government suspended the easing of physical distancing in public transportation. Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte will review and decide on the matter next week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 17, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   physical distancing policy   public transportation   Philippines public transportation  