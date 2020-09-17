Home  >  News

House panel defers debate on DPWH's proposed 2021 budget

Posted at Sep 17 2020 11:33 PM

Another government agency had its budget hearing deferred. This time, it's the Department of Public Works and Highways. 

But before the deliberation was suspended, one lawmaker grilled DPWH Secretary Mark Villar over the supposed unequal distribution of funds to various districts. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 17, 2020
