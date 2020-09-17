Home  >  News

DITO dismisses fears it can be used by China to spy on PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2020 11:30 PM

The Philippines' third major telco player, DITO Telecommunity, described as misplaced fears that the Chinese state-owned company running its 5G technology will be used by Beijing to spy on Manila.

DITO is also using cyber security programs from American firms in a bid to ease espionage concerns. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 17, 2020
