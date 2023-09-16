Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A lawmaker on Saturday said it was high time to pass a law that would provide more protection to overseas Filipino workers (OFW), following the conviction of the killer of Jullebee Ranara.

OFW Party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino said they were able to file different House bills fighting illegal recruitment and making its enforcement more effective.

Magsino said the measure also recognizes the impact of information and communications technologies on human trafficking, including bogus job orders online.

"It incorporates mechanisms for international cooperation during investigations and drags jurisdictions to local courts when necessary," she said over ANC.

Aside from this, her party-list is also pushing for the fast repatriation of OFWs who were abused, illegally-recruited, and trafficked. She also noted the importance of streamlining current laws to assist OFWs.

Magsino suggested stiffer and clear agreements with Kuwait and other Middle Eastern countries.

"We have to make sure that their living and working conditions are respected and we also have to make sure that the government-to-government policy [would have] good implementation," the lawmaker said.

"We have the bilateral agreements but I don't think it is really implemented from A-Z... we are soft on this," she added.

The DFA earlier said Ranara's family "has not received any compensation" from her employer.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the final decision of Kuwaiti courts would determine the amount of the compensation.

The 35-year-old Ranara’s burned remains were found in a desert in Kuwait in January. An autopsy report showed she was pregnant at the time of her death.